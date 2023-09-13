Trades association prepares for prestigious Autumn Trade Fair in Guangzhou

KUCHING (Sept 13): The Kuching China Trades Importers & Exporters Association has initiated preparations for the upcoming 134th Autumn Trade Fair in Guangzhou, China.

In a release yesterday, it said the trade fair is set to take place in three phases from Oct 15-Nov 5.

As such, the association is inviting Chinese business organisations and interested parties to join the Autumn Trade Fair delegation, to be led by the Commercial Unit chairman Tan Hock Beng.

“The Autumn Trade Fair will gather thousands of businessmen from all over the world, making a joint contribution to the growth of world economy and trade.

“The Guangzhou China Spring and Autumn Trade Fair, known as ‘China’s No. 1 Exhibition’, has gone through a period of sixty years since its inception in 1957. It is the oldest, largest and most comprehensive trade fair in China. It is a comprehensive large-scale international trade event that attracts the most customers.

“It has always been an important window for China’s economy to face the world, and the exhibition has a superb brand. This year’s China Spring Trade Fair is held at the Pazhou Exhibition Hall,” it said.

The first phase will be held from Oct 15-19, which will feature large machinery and equipment, small machinery, bicycles, motorcycles, auto parts, chemical products, hardware, tools, outdoor vehicles, outdoor construction machinery, household appliances, electronic and electrical products, computers and communication products, lighting products, construction and decorative materials, bathroom equipment, and import exhibition areas.

The second phase (Oct 23-27) will focus on kitchen utensils, daily ceramics, craft ceramics, home decorations, glass crafts, furniture, weaving and rattan iron crafts, garden products, iron and stone products (outdoor), household products, personal care appliances, bathroom products, watches and glasses, toys, gifts, souvenirs, and programme supplies.

The third phase, to be held on Nov 1-5, will showcase men’s and women’s wear, children’s wear, underwear, sportswear and casual wear, fur, leather products, clothing decoration and accessories, home textiles, textile raw materials and fabrics, carpets and tapestries, food, medicine and health care products, medical equipment, consumables, dressings, sports and travel leisure products, office stationery, shoes, bags.

Kuching China Trades Importers & Exporters Association is a chamber of commerce organisation that specialises in friendly economic and trade exchanges with China.

Since its establishment in 1976, the Trade Fair in China has been the key activity of the association.

As such, the association urges members and businessmen to register and participate directly at BELAIR Travel Agency at No. 255, Jalan Datuk Wee Kheng Chiang, 93450 Kuching or contact 082-414419 or reach out to Jayson at 0128081478 or Wei Ting at 0164261478.

The travel date is scheduled for Oct 14 via Malaysia Airlines, and registrations will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further details about the Trade Fair, contact Tan Hock Beng at 019-8866899.