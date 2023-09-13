Two brothers hurt after car crashes near coffeeshop

KUCHING (Sept 13): Two brothers were injured after the car they were in lost control and crashed, barely missing a coffeeshop at Jalan Bidi – Krokong in Bau around 4.23pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the brothers, aged 24 and 16, were extricated from the damaged vehicle by the members of the public prior to their arrival at the scene.

“Cervical collars were strapped on both victims before they were carried with a scoop stretcher to a waiting ambulance,” said the department.

It is believed that the older brother, who is the driver of the car, lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and crashed into the side of the premises.