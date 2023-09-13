Two claim trial to attempted murder in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 13): Two men claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempted murder of a 35-year-old man in August, this year.

Suhaimi Jasmani, 28, and Alfitri Abdul Karim, 25, pleaded not guilty before Judge Musli Ab Hamid who fixed Oct 13 for case management.

He released each of them on a cash bail of RM10,000 with one local surety.

Musli also ordered the two men to report to the nearest police station every month, to surrender their international passport to the court and to not have any contact with the victim or his family members in whatever means.

Suhaimi and Alfitri were charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code read together Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term which may extend to 20 years.

According to the charge, the two men allegedly committed attempted murder using a sharp weapon at an eatery at Jalan Matang, off Jalan Tumuk here, at around 2.19am on Aug 21, 2023.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian. Alfitri was represented by counsel Lim Lian Kee while Suhaimi was unrepresented by a legal counsel.