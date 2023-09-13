Two injured, vehicles damaged during riot in Kanowit, says S’wak CP

SIBU (Sept 13): Two men were injured and their vehicles damaged during a riot in the car park behind Kanowit District Office at around 1.30pm yesterday, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

In a statement, Mohd Azman said a police report on the incident was received yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of five years or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

“The police are now tracking down the suspects involved in the case. The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he added.

In a video that went viral on social media, a group of men, who were armed with sticks, were seen brutally attacking an unarmed man at the car park behind the Kanowit District Office.

He said those with information about this case can contact ASP Mohd Fazal Nawi at 016-8657432 or IPD Kanowit at 084-752222.

Mohd Azman advised the public not to take reckless action that could break the law.