70 to compete in inaugural Riverside Majestic Pickleball Tournament

KUCHING (Sept 14): The inaugural Riverside Majestic Pickleball Tournament on Sept 16-17 has attracted 70 players.

To be held at the Riverside Majestic Pickleball Courts, it is jointly organised by Riverside Majestic Hotel in collaboration with the Manchester United Supporters Club Sarawak and Kelab RB Rinduk Pickleball.

The event is divided into Open Doubles and Novice Doubles.

It will also mark the opening of the Riverside Majestic Pickleball Courts and Malaysia Day.

The competition organising committee led by chairman Ruslan Bujang paid a courtesy call on SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir recently to brief him on the pickleball tournament.

Abdul Hadi also handed over the challenge trophy to Ruslan.

Among those present were Riverside Majestic Hotel director of operations Kenny Tham, tournament director Alexander Tow, and organising committee members Ariffin Kifle and Amin Adenan.