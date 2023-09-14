BEM Long Napir Church receives RM100,000 from Unifor for upgrade, repair works

LIMBANG (Sept 14): The BEM Long Napir Church in Ulu Limbang received a grant of RM100,000 from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) on Monday for its upgrading project and repair of a pastor’s house.

The cheque for the grant was presented by Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang as his service centre to Long Napir village chief Joshua Asong.

Witnessing the handover were Penghulu Ekit Awang and Penghulu Franky Isak.

The church serves the Kelabit and Penan communities in the surrounding villages.