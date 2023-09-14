Dr Sim vs Chong: Hotline created in 2020 for public to submit names for Covid food aid, court told

KUCHING (Sept 14): The Sibu Resident’s Office had created a hotline where the public could submit their names for Covid-19 food assistance in 2020, a witness told the High Court here today.

Testifying for the plaintiff in the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dr Sim Kui Hian against Sarawak Democratic Action Party chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said the hotline would inform his service centre if the people who submitted their names were from Nangka constituency.

“From there, my service centre will request the supply (from the Divisional Disaster Management Committee) and my volunteers including myself will go down to distribute the food aid,” said the Nangka assemblyman during cross-examination by the defendant’s counsel Michael Kong.

Dr Annuar, who is Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, also mentioned that although his service centre took part in the distribution of the food, they did not handle the purchase of the food.

The food, he added, was supplied by the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC).

“During my discussion with the DDMC, I would rather or prefer the Resident’s Office to do all the purchase of the food, whereas my service centre will help in the distribution.”

Kong further asked Dr Annuar how many families in a day had received food aid from his service centre during the Movement Control Order.

“I can’t recall the estimation. However, every day the Resident’s Office will inform us the number of families given the food aid per day in each of the constituencies in Sibu,” he answered.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party president, filed the suit over Chong’s allegation that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by Shankar Ram who is assisted by Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented by Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The suit, which is being heard before judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab, will continue from Oct 31 to Nov 2, with Dr Sim as the 13th plaintiff witness.