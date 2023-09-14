Driver killed after being thrown out of pick-up truck at Sg Rayan bridge

KUCHING (Sept 14): The driver of a pick-up truck perished after she was thrown out of the vehicle in a crash at the Sungai Rayang bridge in Serian around 8.30pm last night.

The deceased, identified as Nalasip Adoh, 44, was found underneath the vehicle, which landed on the driver’s side.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Serian fire station personnel were mobilised to the scene of the single vehicle crash.

Paramedics from Serian Hospital pronounced Nalasip dead at the scene.

Her body was later handed over to the police for further action.

The pick-up truck’s sole passenger was found conscious but with multiple injuries.

Bomba said members of the public pulled the 40-year-old male victim out of the wreck before firefighters arrived at the scene.

He was later brought to Serian Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters also conducted a clean-up of the scene to ensure that the road was free from oil spills and debris from the crash.

Bomba’s operation ended at 10.01pm.