Education Ministry provides maintenance assistance to govt-aided schools nationwide

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 14): The Ministry of Education (MOE) has provided maintenance assistance to government-aided schools across the country this year.

MOE said the contributions are provided based on the Guidelines for the Management of Assistance for Government-Aided Schools 2021 and the Management Procedure of Assistance for Government-Aided Schools 2023.

This is in line with Budget 2023, which allocated a total of RM900 million for maintenance works in all types of schools including national schools, Chinese national-type schools and Tamil national-type schools.

The ministry said this in a statement as a response to reports raised by certain parties on the special allocation for the upgrading of toilets and maintenance of government educational institutions.

“Even though this special allocation is specifically given to government schools, MOE has not sidelined the welfare of government-aided schools,” read the statement. – Bernama