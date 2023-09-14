Fadillah: Kembara Kenali Borneo leaves lasting impression on S’wak, Sabah folks

KUCHING (Sept 14): The 11-day Kembara Kenali Borneo tour programme which covered more than 2,300 kilometres will leave a lasting impression in the hearts of Sabahans and Sarawakians, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In declaring the tour a success, he said Sabahans and Sarawakians were particularly touched by how the King and Queen had approached the common people with simplicity and without any protocol.

Similarly, Fadillah said the willingness of the people to wait for the arrival of the royal convoy had touched the King and Queen.

“People irrespective of race and faith in Sabah and Sarawak were willing to wait from morning until midnight, rain or shine, by the roadside along the route of the convoy of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“They even staged various cultural performances and donned traditional costumes voluntarily. At places where street lighting was not available, people were willing to flash mobile phone lights to welcome the convoy.

“All these have touched the King and the Queen,” he said.

Fadillah, who was the coordinating minister for the programme, said during the state banquet in Kuching, the King had expressed that he was moved by the warm reception by the ordinary people of Sabah and Sarawak.

“This Kembara Kenali Borneo tour programme should be a stepping stone to see more improvements in terms of development including economy, infrastructure, land or sea transport and education in both states,” he added.

The deputy prime minister, who is also Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said this was in line with enhancing the quality of life for the people in Sabah and Sarawak so that they are empowered to be on par with their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, which began on Sept 3 in Tawau, Sabah ended in Telok Melano, Sarawak, on Wednesday.