Fire destroys barge berthed in Paradom, no cargo onboard at time of incident

SIBU (Sept 14): A barge berthed at Pulau Selalo, Paradom was destroyed in a fire this morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire involved a 50-metre barge, which was not carrying any cargo.

Bomba said it received a distress call at 8.02am and sent 11 firefighters from Sibu Central fire station to the scene.

“On arrival, firefighters carried out the operation using a 200-foot-long delivery hose with two nozzles as well as transport pumps with water sourced from the river,” said the department.

Firefighters battled the flames from another barge, which transported the firefighters to the location because the ship was berthed about 200 metres from the riverbank.

Bomba said the fire was fully controlled by 9.20am and after ensuring the situation was safe, they returned to base at 9.55am.

The Sarawak Rivers Board was also involved in the operation.