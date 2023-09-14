Fundraiser for S’wakian teen suffering from eye ailment closes after achieving target within 2 days

KUCHING (Sept 14): The fundraiser initiated for Alyster Liew Tian Hao, who is suffering from an eye ailment, has been a success after achieving its target of RM195,000 within 48 hours.

A statement from the Community Care Enrichment Programme (CCEP) Foundation today said because of that, the campaign has been closed.

CCEP Foundation, which is responsible for organising the campaign for Liew, along with his family, expressed heartfelt gratitude to kind-hearted individuals from all walks of life for their contribution to the fundraiser.

A talented student from Siburan, Liew is about to turn 13 years old and has achieved excellent academic results.

In March this year, he was selected to attend a government vocational school and enrolled in the music programme. However, after only three weeks of classes, his vision suddenly deteriorated in April.

He was subsequently diagnosed with Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) and was unable to continue his education.

He has been on medical leave from school for the past five months, seeking treatment for his condition.

When afflicted with this condition, the eyesight gradually deteriorates, so prompt medical treatment is essential; otherwise, it may eventually lead to blindness in both eyes.

The only way to treat this disease is through cell therapy for the eyes, which offers a chance of vision restoration. However, due to the high cost of this medical procedure, approximately RM195,000, it is a financial burden beyond the means of the family.

Consequently, they sought assistance from the CCEP Foundation to initiate and manage the collection of donations. The foundation willingly accepted this case.

With today’s successful fundraising for Liew’s medical expenses, Shah Alam Hospital is currently arranging a time for Tian Hao to undergo treatment.

At that time, he will receive cell therapy at the hospital and stem cell research center. Experts and doctors recommend three treatment sessions, with each session spaced one month apart, spanning a total of three months.

Meanwhile, Liew’s father, Sing Tau, expressed his gratitude to the CCEP Foundation and CCEP Kuching deputy chief executive officer Chang Chee Hong for their assistance in organising the fundraiser for his beloved son.

“Grateful for everyone’s tremendous help, and thankful for the kind-hearted donations. My family and I sincerely thank each and every one of you, and our appreciation knows no bounds. Your actions have shown us that there is still love in this world.”

As a devout Christian, he also wishes God’s blessings upon everyone.

Sing Tau, 40, works as a construction site supervisor, while his mother, Nelida Jawa, 38, works as an assistant teacher in a local Chinese kindergarten in Siburan.

They have three children, with Alyster being their only son, and they also have two daughters, aged nine and two years old.

Furthermore, the CCEP Foundation Group chief executive officer Yee Poo Yoon, expressed her astonishment that this sum for medical expenses was raised in just two days.

It made her realise that there are indeed many compassionate individuals in East Malaysia, and she expressed gratitude to the donors for their trust in CCEP.

“More importantly, Tian Hao’s will receive treatment in the near future because CCEP has already established direct contact with the supplier responsible for providing stem cells.

“This supplier has also been in touch with the ophthalmologists at the Shah Alam Hospital, and the hospital will arrange the treatment schedule for Alyster Liew Tian Hao,” she said.

The CCEP Foundation is a credible and highly transparent charitable organisation.

On the other hand, Phang Kuet Liong, the welfare person in-charge of The Federation of Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations, Sarawak, handed over a sum of RM13,700 to Liew, as part of his medical expenses.

However, this amount has been directly deposited into CCEP’s account, which is responsible for collecting donations.