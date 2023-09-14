Kembara Kenali Borneo: King reads every letter, petition submitted by Sarawakians, Sabahans

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has read every letter and petition submitted to him by Sabahans and Sarawakians throughout the 11-day Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, which concluded yesterday.

Istana Negara, in a Facebook post today, said that His Majesty will hand over each letter and petition to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“His Majesty expressed his gratitude to Sabahans and Sarawakians who have shared their stories of joy and struggles, as well as various problems, through the letters and petitions,” read the post.

Also attached to the post were photos of typed and handwritten letters, as well as several ‘Thank You’ notes and National Day greeting cards.

The inaugural Kembara Kenali Borneo tour commenced in Tawau, Sabah, on Sept 3, and concluded in Telok Melano, Sematan, Sarawak yesterday (Sept 13), involving a 2,154-km journey along the Pan Borneo Highway, connecting Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei.

The royal entourage on the 2,154-kilometre tour was led by Al-Sultan Abdullah, accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Their Majesties children. The epic journey across the Malaysian part of Borneo received an outstanding reception from the people in both states and also turned Their Majesties’ dream to meet the people in the interiors of Sabah and Sarawak into reality. – Bernama