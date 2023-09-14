Marine police seize diesel worth RM50,000 from Sibu storehouse

SIBU (Sept 14): Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 seized 11,000 litres of diesel and equipment worth an estimated RM50,000 during an operation at Jalan Kong Yit Khim yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a 30-year-old man was arrested during the operation dubbed Op Kontraban.

“Acting on information received, police raided the storehouse at Jalan Kong Yit Khim at about 5.30pm and found approximately 11,000 litres of diesel fuel stored in white intermediate bulk containers, with a capacity of 1,000 litres each, kept at the storehouse without a valid permit,” he said in a statement.

He said the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Zulkipli added all the seized items have handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for further action.