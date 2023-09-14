Miri MP suggests more allocation for sports funding for Sarawak, Sabah

MIRI (Sept 14): The sports funding formula by the federal government should be revised to take into account the logistical factors and the higher expenses in Sarawak and Sabah and at every level of competitions, suggested Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

He said this strategy at the national level is important in improving sports excellence and sports industry development.

“The same rate of aid between states has led to injustice especially for students in Sarawak and Sabah. Sports teams from Sarawak and Sabah, especially from rural areas, often face higher logistical costs, including transportation, accommodation, food and the provision of appropriate facilities,” he pointed out when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review in Parliament on Monday.

He regarded the current rate of sports assistance to schools, especially the Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM), as outdated and not conducive in developing national sports which starts at school.

He was referring to the provision for MSSM fees at the annual rate of RM2.00 for each primary school student and RM4.00 for secondary school, saying it was no longer relevant to the current situation because the rate had not been revised since it was introduced.

Higher expenses are incurred in Sarawak and Sabah and at every level of competition, he added.

“For example, if a sports team from Miri wants to participate in a state-level competition in Kuching, the travel time already takes more than 10 hours. If it’s at the national level, we have to bear the airfare again. This does not take into account students from rural areas,” he said.

Such unreasonable and impractical rate of sports aid has caused the frustration of a teacher who manages a football team in Sabah that went viral on social media for his failure to bring his team to compete in the MSSM tournament due to financial constraints.

Chiew said this was not an isolated case but often occurred in Sarawak and Sabah.

As such, the authorities should establish a more pragmatic sports funding formula so that sports teams in Sarawak and Sabah, especially the rural areas, are not burdened by disproportionate allocation, he stressed.

This can ensure that students across the country have the same opportunity to develop in the field of sports, he added.

He related that there were cases of teachers who cried in frustration when students won in school sports competitions.

“This is not a cry of joy but of sadness for not being able to find enough sponsorship to bring students from poor families to participate in competitions at a higher level even though the students clearly have talent and efforts in certain sports,” he said.