Miri’s Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023 to feature diverse ethnic cuisines

MIRI (Sept 14): The Sarawak Chinese Association will hold the 2023 Taste of Borneo Carnival at Miri Indoor Stadium from Oct 20 to 29, aiming to introduce and promote diverse cuisines of all ethnic groups.

The carnival is endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and supported by Miri City Council.

Held with the cooperation of various indigenous associations, the event will feature a total of 135 stalls, divided into halal and non-halal sections.

Among the supporting associations are Persatuan Kebangsaan Kenyah Sarawak, Persatuan Kayan Sarawak, Persatuan Berawan Sarawak, Persatuan Bisaya Sarawak, Persatuan Lakiput Sarawak, Rurum Lun Bawang Sarawak, Persatuan Pembangunan Tipun Penan, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, and Persatuan Masyarakat Saban Miri Sarawak.

Others are Federation of Orang Ulu Sarawak Malaysia, Miri Indian Association, Sikh Association Miri, Dayak Association Miri, Persatuan Melayu Miri, Persatuan Kedayan Miri, Melanau Association Miri, Dayak Bidayuh National Association Miri Branch, Persatuan Jatti Miriek Miri, and Miri Punjabi Association.

Apart from food, the carnival will also feature a cultural village showcasing various booths, an amusement park and commercial stalls.

Entrepreneurs who are interested in renting stalls can contact 019-8843779 (Siew) or 019-8151815 (Cynthia Chai).