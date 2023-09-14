Nanta: Works Ministry will not stop issuing licences to new contractors

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): The Works Ministry (KKR) will not stop the issuing of licences to new contractors despite the glut at the moment, said its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said KKR practised the democratic principle of giving opportunities to anyone interested in obtaining a contractor’s license.

“We cannot close the doors on them (new contractors), we just have to find a way to deal with the glut of existing contractors because they will face difficulties with the limited jobs on offer.

“So one of the methods we may need to take is that those (contractors) who have been in the G1 category for a long time should be promoted to the G2 or G3 category, so that there is room for those who are new,” he said in a press conference after the Budget 2024 dialogue session construction industry players here today.

Meanwhile, he said KKR had applied for additional allocation for G1-contractor projects under Budget 2024 to ensure that the group could continue making a living after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A few days ago, we met with officials from the Ministry of Finance and requested that the allocation for G1 contractors be increased because we understand that since COVID-19, many people have lost their jobs.

“The number of G1 contractors across the country is over 60,000 and they do need construction work (projects) to generate income, and we are concerned about this situation,” he said. – Bernama