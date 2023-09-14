Penampang pupils use egg boxes to create giant Jalur Gemilang

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 14): In the spirit of patriotism, pupils of SK Tombovo in Penampang used

500 used egg boxes to create a giant Jalur Gemilang.

Headmaster of SK Tombovo, Venancy Suimen said the activity is a symbol of unity and mutual agreement that have been nurtured in school in line with this year’s National Day theme “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan”, (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope).

She said the initial idea was sparked by the establishment of the school’s Environmental Club and one of the proposed programs was the creation of the Jalur Gemilang using recycled materials.

“A total of 3,000 egg boxes were collected at the beginning of July. However, we only used 500 and most of them were recycled.

“Apart from showing love for the country, we as educators want to foster a spirit of love for the environment by recycling used materials such as egg boxes,” said Venancy, adding that the giant national flag will be placed in the foyer of SK Tombovo Hall.

She also said many more school programs have been organised such as planting trees around the school grounds in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.