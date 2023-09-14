Rahmah Sales ahead of Malaysia Day on Sept 15-16 in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 14): Rahmah Sales will be held on Sept 15 and 16 at Stadium Perpaduan here in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration.

According to a poster issued by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), the sale programme is held in cooperation with Everrise supermarket.

Tomorrow, the sales will start from 9am to 6pm while on Saturday, it will be from 9am to 9.30pm.

Various basic essential items such as chicken, eggs, cooking oil, sugar and flour will be sold at the programme.

With the theme, “Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan”, the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 is scheduled to start with a pre-presentation show at 7pm before the official event at 8.30pm.

Among the itinerary is the Malaysia Day Concert featuring local artistes, a ceremony on signing the Malaysia Day Book as well as a procession and convoy of Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang.

The acting Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar will be the guest of honour for the occasion which will also be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present will be Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang as well as Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and wife Datin Seri Juliah Salang. – Bernama