Roundabouts at ILP, Sarawak Heart Centre closed Sept 11-Nov 30 for upgrading, repair works

KUCHING (Sept 14): Part of the road around two remaining roundabouts along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway are temporarily closed for upgrading and repair work from Sept 11 until Nov 30.

Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak in a notice posted on its Facebook page said the two roundabouts are the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) Roundabout and the Sarawak Heart Centre Roundabout.

Part of the road around ILP Roundabout is closed daily from 9am to 4pm and 9pm to 4am.

For the Sarawak Heart Centre Roundabout, the road around it will be closed at night only, from 9pm to 4am.

As such, road users are advised to be extra careful when driving near the affected stretch during the period of repair works.

They are also asked to comply with all traffic management for everyone’s safety and reminded to comply with the maximum speed limit of only 30km/hr along the construction area.

“JKR Samarahan Division will inform from time to time if there are any changes to the date, time and area involved with these works. Road users are also advised to plan their journey in the affected areas.

“If there are any complaints or further inquiries related to the traffic flow, please contact the Samarahan Division JKR Office via 082-671076 during office hours,” said the notice.