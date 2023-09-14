Sabah civil servants told to avoid silo mentality

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 14): Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong reminded civil servants to always put the clients — the people first, by simplifying their delivery services and avoid silo mentality.

“The state government need to redefine the way it serve the public by embracing digitalisation through a creation of a citizen centric system and transform our data into service.

“With data in hands, we as public servants and state administrators can make decisions based on data or data driven decisions,” he said at the Digital Sabah Connect — Empowering Communities event at Menara Kinabalu on Thursday.

Safar also said that the State Government had introduced a digitalisation initiative based on 5As principles in 2020, where the government must be accessible by anyone at anytime, anywhere by any mobile device.

This concept of digital government underlies the determination of the state government to prioritise excellence in public service delivery to citizens so that a sustainable standard of socio-economic development and efficencies may be generated.

“With the introduction of 5As, we can see many hybrid meetings have been conducted and this is something that I personally experienced it.

“I believe every department, ministry and organisation need to make digital transformation innovation, but when we provide services to the people digitally, we must not forget about our ethics as public servants.

“We must make sure that the services we deliver to the public are with full empathy and responsibility,” he said.

With various digitalisation initiatives introduced by the state government such as 5As and Electronic Planning Permission (ePP 2.0) System, Safar however highlighted a major problem in the civil service in Malaysia, where Sabah is also included.

“Our significant problem in the civil service is having a silo mentality, which causes the entire system to have data silo.

“Every department, ministry and organisation collect their own data, but they never share. There are some government departments who developed their own systems but never share with their other departments because they want the credit and they want to be champion. Without data sharing, we cannot deliver our services on time.

“I want all civil servants to always put our clients, the people first. Use all power, and knowledge of digital technology to simplify the services we provide to the people,” he added.

During the event, Safar also introduced the ePP version 2.1, a government initiative solution to strengthen the development plan approval process in Sabah.

The ePP 2.1 is an electronic system to help stakeholders to obtain planning permission and development plan approval subject to compliance with the conditions.

Applications that can be processed via ePP 2.1 are proposed development and amalgamation and subdivision.

Local authorities involved in ePP 2.1 are Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Sandakan City Council, Tawau City Council, Kudat Town Board and all 22 district councils.

Meanwhile, ePP 2.1 system users are the Malaysia Institute of Architects Sabah branch, The Institution of Engineers Malaysia, Sabah Surveyors Board and the Malaysian Institute of Planners (Sabah chapter).

Earlier in speech, Safar also briefly explained about Sabah SuperApp, an integrated digital platform to connect the government’s partners, business and community.

He said prototype of Sabah SuperApp is ready and expected to be launched soon.

He also mentioned two other platforms under the government digitalisation initiative namely SabahTamu and BizSabah Virtual Engagement Platform (VEP).

Sabah TAMU is an online business-to-citizen (B2C) marketplace under the Sabah Government initiative to revitalize local business which allows customers to shop for coupons and enjoy great deals, discounts and many more.

Meanwhile, BizSabah VEP is a business-to-business (B2B) matching to identify and secure meetings with credible partner.