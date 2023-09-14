SGH receives medical, surgical equipment worth RM1.95 mln

KUCHING (Sept 14): The Rotary Club Urban Kuching (RCUK) in collaboration with Latter-day Saint Charities (LDSC) has donated medical and surgical equipment worth RM1.95 million to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

RCUK in a press statement said the joint effort was aimed at improving the deliveries of healthcare services by SGH.

It said under this ‘Deliver Health’ project, the medical and surgical equipment comprised provision of cataract surgical instruments to equip the mobile cataract operation bus which is used to reach out to communities that lacked access for this vital treatment; and the provision of surgical instruments for orthopaedic surgeries – both of which are worth more than RM1.25 million.

There is also the provision of electrocardiography, electroconvulsive equipment, vital sign monitoring machines, beds, mattresses, pillows and so on for Hospital Sentosa which cost around RM700,000.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian witnessed the handing-over of the donations which saw SGH deputy director Dr Norinawaty Abang Daud and Hospital Sentosa director Dr Rosliwati Md Yusoff receiving on behalf of their respective hospitals from RCUK president Andre Suharto.

Also present were LDSC representatives Elder Sandy Hall and Sister Ardella Hall, members of both hospitals and Rotarians.

Dr Sim in his speech acknowledged LDSC’s consistent support for Sarawak’s communities, underscoring the organisation’s contributions to similar healthcare projects in the past.

He also commended the proactiveness of the RCUK in taking on such a meaningful project despite only being incorporated and operational for 10 months.

RCUK president Andre Suharto expressed gratitude to LDSC for being able to sponsor the cost of the donated items.

He also thanked SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung and her team of surgeons for sharing the list of required items.

“The project highlighted the importance of doing something meaningful made possible by the contributions of many parties.

“With this assistance, we can now be assured of the availability of cataract operations in the rural areas; ability to perform more effective orthopaedic operations and giving better care for patients at Hospital Sentosa,” he said.

The partnership between RCUK and LDSC reflects their commitment to improving healthcare for the people of Sarawak.