Sibu churches to hold Malaysia Day Prayer Service

SIBU (Sept 14): The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu will hold its Malaysia Day Prayer Service 2023 on Saturday (Sept 16) at St Mary’s of the Divine Mercy Church, Jalan Awang Ramli Amit starting 11am.

In a statement, ACS Sibu said the service seeks to give thanks to God for His continuous abundant blessings upon the country, King and Queen, elected leaders, as well as all people in Malaysia, including permanent residents, migrants, and visitors.

“In solidarity and power of the united love, this year the Catholic Church is the host of this one-hour ecumenical prayer service,” the statement said.

Rev Father Paul Chee, Rector of St Mary’s of the Divine Mercy Church, will deliver the Malaysia Day message.

The statement said the service will also pray for all to be ethically upright citizens of Malaysia to be “the salt and light of the world” for a “more loving, just, and peaceful country”.

For more information, contact Eta Ting on 014-8858585.