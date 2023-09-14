Sibu MP’s service centre to host events for Mooncake Festival

SIBU (Sept 14): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s service centre will host two events to celebrate the Mooncake Festival.

The Big Eater Competition on Sept 27 and Sibu’s Got Talent on Sept 28 will be held at the open space in front of Rejang Park Commercial Centre from 7pm to 9.30pm.

“The whole purpose of coming up with the event is to provide a refreshing atmosphere to unite and bring the people closer as they celebrate the Mooncake Festival,” he said in a statement.

He said the Big Eater competition is open to all aged 18 and above who are in good health.

“The competition is well-designed and interesting programmes will also be set up during the competition to help the people understand the challenges as a big food eater,” he said.

“We are looking at getting a maximum entry of 60 people or 20 teams of three people each (two men and one woman). On-the-spot entry will not be accepted.”

He said the organising committee is not responsible for any health issues competitors encounter during the competition.

For Sibu’s Got Talent, Ling said those with special talents should join the event.

“Whether your talent is singing, dancing, magic, drama, playing instruments, stand-up comedy, or other talents, all are welcome to join,” he said adding participants must be aged from seven to 100 years old.

“It can be individual or team performance and so long as you have got the talent, go for it.”

He said the organising committee has prepared attractive prizes for the winners and each participant will bring back a special gift.

For details, head to Oscar Ling’s Facebook page or call the service centre on 084-322001.