Sibu’s SMK Methodist holds Malaysia Madani school cleaning activities

SIBU (Sept 14): SMK Methodist recently held the Malaysia Madani school cleaning activities.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the activities not only involved the school teachers and the students but also brought together SMK Methodist School Board of Directors, Sibu Methodist Schools Alumni Association (SMSAA) and the school’s Parent-Teacher Association.

“They worked together to clean the school compound, hence adding a special atmosphere as the school marks its grand double celebration to commemorate its 120th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the founding of Sibu Methodist Schools Alumni Association (SMSAA) on Oct 7 at 6.30pm at Kingwood Hotel,” he said in a statement.

Chieng, who is also SMSAA president, said preparation for the grand double celebration was in full swing.

He said the organising committee would put up a total of 120 tables for the dinner to symbolise the school’s glorious 120th anniversary.

Inviting former students to attend the event, he said tickets are now available, priced at RM120 each and RM1,200 for a table.

“If you want to purchase tickets, contact Soon Loi Khim, SMSAA deputy secretary on 0176498386.”

Commenting on the cleaning activity again, Chieng believed that such activity would bring great significance to the school.

“The general cleaning not only helps keep the school facilities tidy but also educates students on how to care for and cherish the school campus.”

In addition, he said active participation of the alumni in supporting the various activities of their alma mater would not only set an example for the younger students but also indirectly help contribute to the future of the school’s development, and is a manifestation of unity and inheritance, injecting more vitality and hope into the future of the school.