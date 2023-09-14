Transport minister: Preliminary report on Elmina aircraft crash to be released tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that the preliminary report of the Beechcraft Model 390 Premier 1 crash that killed eight people onboard the plane in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam on August 17 will be released tomorrow at 10am.

“The report will be uploaded on the ministry’s website.

“All the facts will be in the report,” he told reporters after a site visit at the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit line here this morning.

The report is being released ahead of the deadline on September 16 as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia is required to release a preliminary report within 30 days of an air crash.

The preliminary report is expected to provide more details about the crash, such as the aircraft’s condition, the weather conditions, the actions of the crew and the factors that may have contributed to the crash.

Previously, Loke said a report on the preliminary investigation into the crash, prepared by the Malaysian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with the help of the United States National Transportation Safety Board, would be released within a month.

On Aug 29, Loke said the manufacturer had successfully retrieved the data from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), adding that the voice recordings are in good shape for analysis.

The AAIB had previously faced difficulties in retrieving data from the charred CVR though the memory puck was still intact.

The AAIB team went to Florida in the United States to enlist the help of its National Transportation Safety Board on the CVR.

However, its members are currently stuck there due to a hurricane.

Loke said they will return to Malaysia to continue investigations once the skies are clear.

The Beechcraft 390 Premier 1 aircraft flying from Langkawi to Subang crashed onto the Guthrie Highway at about 2.50pm on August 17, killing all eight people onboard, including Pahang state executive councillor Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

An e-hailing driver and a p-hailing rider on the highway were also killed. — Malay Mail