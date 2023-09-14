Umno sec-gen: No sackings of members discussed during supreme council meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): The issue over the dismissal of some Umno members was not raised in last night’s Umno Supreme Council (SC) Meeting, with the focus being on efforts to empower the party, says Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said the issue with regard to Umno Supreme Council Member Isham Jalil’s statement about Umno needing to go solo in the previous election, was also not raised in the meeting following the latter’s absence.

“This issue did not arise because the decision of the unity government was already made on November 23, 2022, it was a party decision by the SC … The decision was based on consensus.

“I would like to share that on the night (of the decision), 56 SC members all agreed and only two people had differing views. However, a joint decision was made and after that, no issue was raised outside by any SC member. Only recently (it was brought up again),” he said during a press conference at Menara Dato Onn last night.

On the issue of Rembia state assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis attending a ceremony to announce a Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Asyraf Wajdi said it was up to the Disciplinary Board to decide on the matter.

Earlier, Isham Jalil claimed that he and several other Umno members might be sacked from the party this week, following their criticisms of the party leadership’s decision to participate in the elections with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Regarding last night’s meeting, Asyraf said Umno welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal to re-establish the Bumiputera Economic Convention, and that the party would offer itself to manage the event.

He said Umno would also implement measures to improve and empower the party based on the post-mortem of the six state elections.

“The Umno divisional convention will also be held focusing on strengthening the party’s organisation and instilling a better understanding of the party’s policies involving the principles and direction of the party’s struggle in the Unity Government at the grassroots level.

“The strengthening of Umno’s cooperation with its allies in Pakatan Harapan will also be intensified to ensure the political stability of the country and the well-being of the people,” he said. ― Bernama