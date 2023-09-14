UTS inks MoUs to address skills gap in shipbuilding, automotive sectors

SIBU (Sept 14): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) yesterday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with two entities as part of efforts to address the shortage of skilled workforce, particularly in the shipbuilding and automotive industries.

The MoUs were with Sibu Shipyard Association (SSA) represented by its president Ting Hua Ang, and Huong Seng Motor Trading Sdn Bhd represented by its managing director Goh Kee Seng.

UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid signed on behalf of the university.

In his speech, Khairuddin said UTS initiated the agreement with SSA and Huong Seng in view of the urgent need for a training skills certification programme to address the skills gap in the shipbuilding and automotive sectors, particularly in Sarawak.

He said in this collaboration, all parties will work together to design and conduct relevant skills training programmes that will equip the youth with the practical skills and knowledge required to succeed in today’s evolving job market.

“By signing this MoU between UTS, SSA and Huong Seng, we are ensuring that National Dual Training System (NDTS) courses are relevant and meet the high standards demanded by today’s job market.

“This will enable our youngsters to gain practical skills that are directly applicable in the workplace, increasing their employability and potential for career growth,” he said.

Kharuddin added the MoUs signify a new era of collaboration between academia and industry for the betterment of the industry, youths, and the country.

The MoUs seek to develop cooperation in the field of education and training programmes specifically in the automotive sector between SSA and Huong Seng; collaborate in the facilities and human capital development related to the education and training across the shipbuilding and marine industry; jointly organise NDTS apprentice programmes accredited by the Skills Development Department with incentives for industry players and training; and create a strategic partnership to achieve the common objectives in the transportation sector.