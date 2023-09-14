Visit Kelantan Year: State aims to welcome 2.5 mln tourists in 2024

KOTA BHARU (Sept 14): The Tourism Ministry of Kelantan has set its sights high for 2024, announcing ambitious goals for the upcoming Visit Kelantan Year.

Its chief assistant secretary of the Kelantan Tourism Information Centre (TIC), Nik Ahmad Shazzwan Nek Mumhammad, stated the ministry’s aim is to welcome two to 2.5 million tourists during this highly anticipated year.

“Kelantan’s allure lies in its commitment to showcasing its unique cultural heritage and flavoursome cuisine, making it a must-visit destination for travellers from near and far.

“Our aim is not just to attract tourists but to offer them an immersive cultural and culinary experience like no other,” Nik Ahmad said.

Local businesses in iconic locations such as Pasar Besar Siti Khadijah and Rantau Panjang have already benefited from increased patronage due to Kelantan’s tourism initiatives.

“Our ambitious targets are not only about numbers but about sustaining the economic growth and vibrancy of Kelantan,” added Nik Ahmad.

He made these comments during a dinner held in conjunction with Sarawak’s Familiarisation Trip programme at the Grand Renai Hotel in Kota Bharu.

The 2024 tourism agenda promises an array of cultural extravaganzas and cross-border cultural exchanges, including the renowned International Kite Festival.

“We’re gearing up for a year filled with captivating events that will put Kelantan on the international map,” Nik Ahmad enthused.

The flight route from Kuching to Kota Bharu has injected fresh energy into Kelantan’s tourism landscape, said Nik Ahmad.

“We always welcome visitors from Sarawak as the state and Kelantan both have similarities in culture and food, making it an attractive destination for Sarawakian tourists,” he stated.

Furthermore, the ‘Train to Dabong’ phenomenon has contributed to the rapid growth of the tourism industry in Kelantan.

“This product provides an opportunity for foreign tourists to experience the pleasure of riding the train and experiencing nature in Dabong itself.

“So far, this product is very encouraging and this is one of the main products if foreign tourists and visitors come to Kelantan,” Nik Ahmad explained.

As Kelantan prepares to welcome Sarawakian tourists, the focus remains on the shared cultural and culinary treasures that unite Sarawak and Kelantan.

“We invite you to be a part of Kelantan’s remarkable journey.

“Juh Orang Sarawak datang ke Kelantan, Kelantan Best!” he added.

With their visionary goals and unwavering commitment to showcasing Kelantan’s unique heritage, the Tourism Ministry of Kelantan is poised to make 2024 a landmark year for tourism in the region.

Also present was AirAsia head of Sarawak Affairs Hamdan Mohamad.