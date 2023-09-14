Wan Junaidi suggests history textbook be comprehensive on MA63 to encourage interest

KUCHING (Sept 14): Story-telling would be the best way to increase the young generation’s understanding and awareness about the significance of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Senate president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Wan Junaidi believes that cultivating narrative about the significance of MA63 through storytelling would encourage the young generation to delve into a deeper understanding about themselves and the nation.

However, he noted that the Form Five history school textbook could not spark the interest of the young generation to learn about the nation due to the lack of further detailed elucidation of MA63.

According to him, the current Form Five history school textbook only focuses on facts, not the story.

“There are only facts in the syllabus. In school, the syllabus for history is not comprehensive.

“Young people nowadays only focus on grades. As long as they can get an A, for them, that’s the important thing,” he said when asked his view on the lack of awareness of the significance of MA63 among the younger generation during a press conference after presenting his talk about MA63 at the Sarawak International History Conference (PASS) 2023 here today.

Commenting further, Wan Junaidi said that he had studied the education syllabus for the Malaysian Higher Education Certificate (STPM) and Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM) related to history subjects from 2018.

According to him, the syllabus of the national history education system needs a huge modification, especially on its approach.

“I don’t see much written about the history of the founding of Malaysia. It’s just more of a fact.

“Even the history is not comprehensive and I am a bit puzzled why this can happen,’ he added while citing his history textbooks during his school days were all written in a narrative approach.

He said the narration had encouraged him to delve deeper and helped him to have a better understanding of how and why.

“During my era, our history textbook was not like this. The book was even thicker than today’s. Nowadays, it’s more about facts only, Malaysia was established on September 16, 1963. That’s all. What actually happened before and after the establishment was not told, we do not know.

“This is also a mistake from the government’s point of view. I don’t understand, in the past, the history textbook would tell about the story of shooting incidents, it was shown in the book.”

Wan Junaidi suggested that historians and history experts write more books about the history of Sarawak, especially the story of how MA63 was formed to help teachers provide accurate information about MA63.

“We need our experts to write a lot of the history of the establishment of Malaysia so that it can help our schools, teachers and students to be knowledgeable about the country’s history, not just to pass the exam.

“Matters about MA63 should also be written carefully and in-depth to make it an important matter in education because many of our young generation still do not know about it.

“It is not just an agreement document to form an undeniable Malaysia,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Legal, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said that MA63 should be included in the national history education syllabus to provide accurate facts on the history of the nation.