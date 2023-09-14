Yong slams MBKS for poor condition of Jalan Kwong Lee Bank

KUCHING (Sept 14): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has been chided for the deteriorating condition of Jalan Kwong Lee Bank, Pending, here.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong said she submitted four written complaints to MBKS on the issue and claimed the council merely stated temporary works had been carried out, while permanent repairs would only begin once the procurement process is done later this year.

Yong said while budgetary constraints are understandable, the safety of road users should be the top priority.

“In my view MBKS’s own team is incapable of carrying out the necessary repair work and must therefore seek urgent help from other relevant authorities.

“The relevant authorities which can help them are ones such as the Public Works Department (JKR) or even the CMS road maintenance team and etc, for this road repair works,” she told reporters today.

She said while MBKS had carried out road filling and patching work in March and July this year, it was inadequate as the issue lies with the underground road subsurface.

She said this road’s condition over the past seven months was a safety hazard and inconvenience for road users.

“The sinking area of the road has resulted in the formation of a huge dangerous pothole that poses grave danger to road users and caused damage to vehicles.

“It also disrupts the flow of the traffic at the road due to barriers placed at the pothole, warning motorists to avoid the pothole,” she said.

Apart from that, she said the huge pothole has also caused drainage issues during rainy weather, resulting in localised flooding and further damaging the road.

She said the section of road is also unsafe for pedestrians.

“The necessary measures should not be limited to only resurfacing the affected portions but repair the drainage and subsurface condition of the road in order to improve the overall quality of this stretch of the road,” she said.