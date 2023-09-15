19 selected for Hii Kah Tung Foundation scholarship in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 15): A total of 19 individuals have been selected to receive the Hii Kah Tung Foundation Scholarship for this year.

Chairman of the Foundation, Hii Yik Ping, said they were picked from 56 applicants.

Since the inception of the foundation in 1982 up to 2022, Hii said they had given out scholarships to 843 students.

“Of the number, 770 of them had already completed their studies,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

Until last year, he said the foundation had also spent RM10,426,400 on the scholarships.

“Additionally, the foundation had also spent RM5,455,000 in donations for educational purposes.”

According to Hii, the amount of the scholarship for school leavers to continue their studies at local colleges had been increased from RM2,000 to RM3,000.

“Likewise, for universities, it was also increased from RM4,000 to RM5,000.”

Also attending the event were Board of Trustees chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Hii Ching Chiong, Hii Yik Nan and Ting Sik Kang.