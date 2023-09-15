Act on Agong’s remarks to address East Malaysia’s needs, says Orang Ulu group

MIRI (Sept 15): The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour was a masterstroke by the King and Queen of Malaysia that highlighted the needs and aspirations of East Malaysians, opined Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI).

The 11-day tour covering a distance of 2,154 kilometres from Tawau in Sabah to Telok Melano in Sarawak saw an outpouring of affections and aspirations to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who took copious notes of needs voiced throughout the tour.

The royal family left a lasting impression in the hearts of Sabahans and Sarawakians who wrote letters, put up banners and verbally told the royals personally what they wanted done.

“In one masterstroke, the King highlighted to the nation the dire needs for good tar-sealed and extensive link roads network, clean water supply, 24 hours electricity, reliable broadband internet services for the Borneo regions especially in rural areas,” said Datuk Mutang Tagal, OUCCI chairman.

The tabling of Mid Term Review (MTR) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in Parliament fittingly coincides with the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour and coming from the King, OUCCI looks forward to the federal government allocating more development funds to complete the Pan Borneo Highway and constructing a comprehensive spur roads network that connects all longhouses and villages to the towns.

The state’s priority is linking rural and urban centres with good sealed and all-weather roads, reliable power supply, reliable and speedy internet, fire stations and training in longhouse fire prevention, repairing dilapidated schools and well-equipped clinics and government offices in remote areas.

Good network will provide cheaper, easier and faster access between the rural and urban centres that will facilitate exchange of goods and services that will boost business, investment and tourism in the state, Mutang stressed.

Mutang, who is a former Bukit Mas MP, said while MTR is a signpost of the progress of the goal for developed nation status, it also serves as a warning to the government to rectify weaknesses in its policies, implementation and monitoring to avoid further distortions, leakages and corruption in the entire value chain delivery of all programmes.

The chamber urges Putrajaya to help Sarawak become the food basket for the nation with modern and smart farming methods through adoption of technology and artificial intelligence systems that boost food security for the nation and region.

It also wants generous budget allocations for integrated development and marketing of agrotourism and forestry programmes, incentives, grants, soft loans, investment allowances and others to support the 70,000 micro, small and medium enterprises in Sarawak.

With its members from the Dayak community, the chamber urges the federal government to provide funds to develop native customary right lands sustainably in carbon credits trading as a steady source of income for landowners.