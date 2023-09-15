Acting TYT receives courtesy call from new S’wak AG

KUCHING (Sept 15): Acting Yang di-Pertua Negeri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar received a courtesy call from the newly-appointed Attorney-General of Sarawak, Datu Saferi Ali yesterday (Sept 14).

In a release by the Information Department, the call was conducted at the Main Audience Chamber of Astana Negeri Sarawak.

“The courtesy visit was aimed to establish acquaintance and inform the Acting Yang di-Pertua Negeri about new duties, as well as to seek insights and advice from him,” it said.

Safari was appointed as the new Attorney-General of Sarawak, replacing Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid effective Sept 7.