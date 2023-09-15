Address Sabah civil service recruitment issue transparently – Ewon

PENAMPANG (Sept 15): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Ewon Benedick urged the state government to address the new state civil service recruitment issue transparently.

According to him, many complaints have been submitted to him regarding the new recruitments that do not reflect the racial demographics in Sabah, including those at the Sabah State Museum Department.

“As the president of a party that supports the leadership of the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor as the head of the state government today, I hope that the support can be translated into the implementation of balanced and transparent policies including the recruitment of state civil servants.

“Many say that there are many assemblymen among the Momoguns supporting the Chief Minister and the current State Government, but in terms of state public service, this support does not highlight the new recruitment.

“I believe these complaints were triggered based on observations in various ministries, agencies and government departments, including in the State Museum Department. Therefore, I will meet with the Chief Minister to discuss this matter,” he said.

Ewon who is also the federal Minister of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development stated this after attending a briefing on the results of the Penampang Development Plan at Wisma IDS on Friday.

He was asked to comment on the issue of hiring new staff at the Sabah Museum Department which is said to be biased and described as “nepotism”.

“Upko wants a better policy to be made by the Sabah State Government so that the filling of senior positions, promotions and new recruitments in the public service can reflect the demographics of the races in Sabah.

“Previously there was a guarantee stated in the State Legislative Assembly in relation to this matter, that promotions and new recruitments will take into account the role of each community. But if the complaint that occurred in the Sabah Museum Department is used as evidence that there is injustice and lack of transparency in the recruitment of new staff, then a very big governance error is happening and needs to be addressed by the Chief Minister.

“As the president of Upko, I also welcome any information related to the issue of filling senior positions, promotions and new recruitment in other agencies and departments so that this matter can be discussed and dealt with as best as possible,” he said.

Ewon, who is also the Member of Parliament for Penampang and Kadamain assemblyman, also stated that he would use other appropriate platforms apart from discussions with the Chief Minister to deal with issues like this.