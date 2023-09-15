Australian teacher opens sanctuary for dogs in Telipok

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 15): An Australian teacher has opened a sanctuary for dogs on the hills of Telipok, near the Nirvana Memorial Park.

Jeanes Sylvia Margaret or Ibu Suria as she is fondly called, and her team’s original plan 10 years ago was to give refuge to those needing a place to stay for a while, however no one come over. It is now a home to 85 dogs.

The sanctuary and all cost involved in running it, including medical and grooming, are entirely funded by Ibu Suria using her pension and generous donations of the public. Every month cost is RM10 thousand.

Hence the dogs are well looked after. They are also spayed and neutered.

Jeanes has been in Sabah for 56 years.

On August 31, three Lions Clubs, namely Tanjung Aru, New Century Star City and KK Central visited Bayview Dog Sanctuary and brought food for the dogs.

If you wish to adopt a dog, you are required to fill a form. Once submitted and reviewed, a representative will call and visit your home to ensure that it is a suitable and safe place for the dog.

If you cannot adopt but are interested to support and donate to the sanctuary, here are the banking details: HSBC 392-141-693-108, Account holder: Jeanes Sylvia Margaret. No amount is too small.

Visiting is allowed but please call Ibu Suria at 011-14197079 before you visit.