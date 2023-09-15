Deputy DUN Speaker: EC to be notified of vacant Jepak state seat for by-election

KUCHING (Sept 15): The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker is expected to inform the Election Commission (EC) on the vacant Jepak state seat soon, said Deputy Speaker Dato Idris Buang.

When met by reporters this evening, he said a by-election to fill the vacant Jepak state seat would be held following the demise of its incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

“I believe there will be a by-election to be held, according to the law, the State Legislative Assembly, the Speaker (Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar) is now required to notify the Election Commission, so that they can issue a writ order for a by-election.

“According to the law, elections need to be held within 60 days from the date of the writ order,” he said.

Talib had passed away at the Normah Medical Specialist Centre at about 6pm this evening at the age of 72.

He will be laid to rest tonight around 9pm at the Semariang Muslim cemetery.