Fahmi: Govt to announce solution to S’wak’s ‘naked towers’ by end of Sept

KUCHING (Sept 15): The government will announce a solution to the long-standing issue of naked telco towers in Sarawak by the end of this month, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“Several matters are being studied, including the use of Starlink for Universal Service Provision (USP) towers, but this is for the phase after resolving the issue with the 600 existing smart towers in Sarawak,” he said.

Fahmi was speaking to reporters after attending the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations at Dewan Jamilah, Yayasan Sarawak today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Utilities and Telecommunications minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the full completion of the towers would need more time as they are being installed in stages, as well as shortage of local skilled workers.

“I was informed that constructing a tower involves several stages. First is the physical construction of the tower, which requires erectors. These erector workers mostly come from outside Sarawak.

“The second stage, the towers will be handed over to another party to enable the installation of telecommunication equipment.

“The first and second stages need nine months each to complete. Once that’s done, they need to be energised, meaning it must be connected to electrical supply.

“Once it’s connected, only then can it be considered fully equipped, ready for operation, and go on air. That’s when it’s considered fully complete,” he explained.

Meanwhile, regarding the Malaysia Day celebration that will be held at Stadium Perpaduan tomorrow, Fahmi said that festivities have already started today and will be ongoing until midnight tomorrow.

“There are sales happening in the stadium grounds, including Jualan Rahmah, food trucks, and much more.

“I’d like to welcome everyone to come to Stadium Perpaduan to celebrate and embrace Malaysia Day. I also hope the atmosphere at tomorrow’s celebration will be positive, with everyone coming together to celebrate,” he said.

Also present at the celebrations were Communications and Digital Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muhammad Fauzi Md Isa, Information Department Director-General Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chairman Datuk Kamil Othman, and Bintulu Port Holdings chief executive officer Ruslan Abdul Ghani.