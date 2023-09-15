Fahmi: RM3 mln Digital Content Fund shot in the arm for Sabah, Sarawak creative industry

KUCHING (Sept 15): The Communications and Digital Ministry’s RM3 million Digital Content Fund (DKD) will give a much-need boost to creative industry players in Sabah and Sarawak.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the fund, which comes under the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas), serves as a catalyst for the creation of high-quality local creative content that has a competitive edge on the international stage.

He also announced a 20 per cent discount to rent Finas production facilities for a period of six months from today.

“If the content could win awards, especially at the international level, we are willing to give more discounts, after the additional of 20 per cent.

“We hope that this can provide a boost of enthusiasm and also a catalyst for the production of more high-quality content from Sabah and Sarawak so that we can celebrate stories that tell about the livelihood of the people or perhaps the imagination of the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he told a press conference for the ‘Fast Track: How to be a Content Creator’ seminar and the launching of Finas Sarawak’s Sound Stage Studio today.

Fahmi said each qualified project could receive up to RM100,000 from the DKD.

“In general, we have already opened the applications since Sept 11. The special allocation of RM3 million, specifically for Sabah and Sarawak, is open until Oct 11, 2023. There are several categories and interested applicants can check Finas website,” he added.

On Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah recent call for the government to act against the production company of controversial film ‘Mentega Terbang’, Fahmi said Finas has conducted its own investigation.

“I will leave it to Finas to look into the matter as we have just examined the media report. So far, I believe that Finas has not yet received any black and white because the person who took the action is not under Finas, it is under the Home Ministry.

“We need to look at the details of the resulting issues first. Yes, Finas had done an investigation before. However, we have not yet received the detailed information.

“Perhaps, we will receive the update after this Malaysia Day celebration,” he said.

Among those present were Finas director Mohamad Rizal Mohd Yunus, Finas chairman Datuk Kamil Othman, Communications and Digital Ministry’s chief secretary Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, and Finas acting chief executive officer Datin Rozita Waty Ridzuan.