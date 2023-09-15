Good outing for Rajang Taekwondo Club at Bintulu meet

SIBU (Sept 15): The Rajang Taekwondo Club (RTC) returned with a respectable result from the 6th Inter Division Secondary and Primary Schools Invitational Taekwondo Championship in Bintulu last weekend.

The team amassed eight gold, five silver, and 17 bronze medals.

RTC chief coach Thomas Tang expressed satisfaction over the performance of his players, adding they had worked hard for the success.

He said they would continue to send more players to participate in both regional and national-level taekwondo championships in preparation for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) selection in December.

He said the Sports Commissioner had given an assurance that the selection would be open to all taekwondo groups, despite their differences.

“Hopefully, some of our players will be able to rise to the occasion during the selection exercise and will be picked to represent the state,” he said.

Tang said Sarawak wants to have the best players to represent the state at the Sukma so that together, they can help bring glory to the state.

For the Bintulu competition, Erica Yew, Louise Yew, Sandy Ting, Tammg Pian, Christina Ling, Sylvester Ling, Calixt Lau, and Messi Kule received gold medals, while the silver medalists were Nur Alieya Fhahara, Alva Koh, Chiew Yui Nee, Jasmond Ting, and Bryan Haniel.

The bronze medalists were Wong Jin Tian, Peterson, Elvis Goh, Ida Yew, Ivy Ling, Ethan Tang, Kong Jia Shuen, Godfrey Lau, Wong Peng Kai, Eric Tang, Janovich Jimbat, Cherly Tang, Toh Yim Ing, Eunice Ling, Derrick Vinson Entalai, Alma Ngu, and Esther Jellina.

Organised by the Bintulu Taekwondo Association, the two-day championship attracted over 500 exponents from 98 schools across Sarawak.