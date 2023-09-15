Health Minister: Proposed upgrade for Bintulu Hospital to be brought up to federal Cabinet

BINTULU (Sept 15): The proposed upgrade for Bintulu Hospital will be brought up to the federal Cabinet, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

During a working visit to the hospital with director-general of Health Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan today, she said this is so that the hospital’s facilities would be improved and provide better health services to the people.

“Of course there are things we can implement immediately and there are also things we have to study. Among the things we approved are related to facility development projects,” she said when met by reporters.

According to her, the Health Ministry had also approved an allocation of RM300,000 for the improvement of facilities at the Hospital.

“We see that there is a need for Bintulu Hospital to be further upgraded, which of course requires approval at the central level.

“Myself and YB Tiong (Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing) will bring this matter to the Cabinet level on how to include it in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) or the 4th Rolling Plan (RP4),” she said.

Dr Zaliha also visited other health facilities in Bintulu, among them were the Kidurong Health Clinic, the Bintulu Health Clinic and the Bintulu Divisional Health Office.

Also accompanying her were Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck and Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti.