In Kuching, performers all set for national-level Malaysia Day celebration

KUCHING (Sept 15): A full-dress rehearsal for the national-level Malaysia Day celebration was held at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya, here last night.

Federal Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil inspected the rehearsal last night along with Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who is minister in charge.

The highlight was the three-segment musical theatre performance ‘Segulai Sejalai’, which portrays the historical journey of Malaya, Sabah, and Sarawak, from the pursuit of independence and formation of Malaysia to the present day.

Themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), this year’s Malaysia Day celebration is scheduled to begin with a pre-show event at 7pm before the official programme at 8.30pm.

The programme includes a Malaysia Day Concert featuring local artistes, a ceremony for signing the Malaysia Day Special Book, and a parade featuring the Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy.

The Malaysia Day 2023 celebration will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as well Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Cabinet ministers.

Acting Head of State Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar will be the guest of honour.

Fahmi said earlier that Malaysians can watch the celebration live on all mainstream television channels and social media platforms.

He said LED screens would also be provided outside Stadium Perpaduan to allow Kuching folk to follow the event.

Fahmi also said there will also be a Rahmah Sale programme today and tomorrow.

He called on the public to attend the event.