Malaysia Day: S’wak to continue moving forward in spirit of Segulai Sejalai, says Premier

KUCHING (Sept 15): Sarawak will continue to move forward with the spirit of unity and mutual respect among all races and faith, said Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the term ‘Segulai Sejalai’, which means ‘Together in Unity’, serves as the basis for Sarawakians to uphold mutual understanding.

“In Sarawak, the spirit of unity and mutual respect among all races will always be our top priority for us to move forward.

“People regardless of background, race and religion can enjoy progress and prosperity of this blessed land in the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’,” he said in his Malaysia Day message.

Abang Johari hoped that Malaysia would continue to progress by taking a bold step forward in line with the spirit of unity.

He believed that unity in diversity within the nation would earn respect at the regional and international arena.

He expressed gratitude that this year’s national-level Malaysia Day celebration is to be held in Kuching.

“Indeed, the celebration of Malaysia Day 2023 this year is quite festive, and we from Kuching are especially pleased to welcome the Prime Minister and also friends from Peninsular Malaysia and the state of Sabah.

“It is a time for us to come together to remember and celebrate historic moments of our homeland that happened 60 years ago,” he said.

Abang Johari recollected that six decades ago, the two regions on the island of Borneo and the Federation of Malaya came together to ink an agreement to form a sovereign and independent nation state.

“At this very meaningful moment, I would like to invite all Malaysians to appreciate this year’s Malaysia Day theme ‘Malaysia Madani: Determination of Unity, Fulfilling Hope’,” he said.

He opined that the theme was chosen as an effort to invite people from all walks of life to appreciate the meaning principles of development to see a more successful independent nation with high civilisation and strong unity.

“It is a call to all Malaysians to stand together based on the mutual respect among ourselves regardless of the situation we are in and this is for a more glorious future of the country,” he said.

He looked forward to further prosperity and continued progress in Malaysia in general and in Sarawak in particular as the country marks its 60th anniversary celebration.

This year’s national-level Malaysia Day celebration will take place at Stadium Perpaduan here with its pre-event performance at 7pm and official event at 8.30pm.

Acting Head of State Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar will be the guest of honour for the celebration, which will be joined by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his wife Datin Seri Juliah Salang.