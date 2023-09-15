Man in Sibu gets jail, caning for stealing toiletries, T-shirt

SIBU (Sept 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 34-year-old man to four months in prison and one stroke of the rotan for theft.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern convicted Abdul Fadilla Abdullah on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a maximum 10 years in prison and a fine for the first offence, while for a second or subsequent offence, the punishment is imprisonment and a fine or caning.

Based on the charge, Abdul Fadilla stole a bottle of man’s cologne, a unit of women’s deodorant, a bottle of women’s perfume, a unit of men’s deodorant, a bottle of mouth freshener, and a T-shirt which cost RM125.10 in total from a supermarket at Jalan Pahlawan on Sept 13 around 6pm.

The theft was captured by the supermarket’s CCTV system.

Insp Norfadillah Zainal prosecuted the case, while Abdul Fadilla was unrepresented by legal counsel.