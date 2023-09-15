Organise more programmes, activities that strengthen spirit of unity, Lee tells schools

MIRI (Sept 15): Programmes and activities that help strengthen the spirit of unity should be organised regularly in schools here, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said such initiative is important in educating the younger generation to be respectful of one another, especially in a multiracial community.

“Like what we observe today, the students are wearing traditional attires of the various races that we have in Malaysia.

“This shows that each of you here appreciate our racial diversity. This is the spirit that we should uphold,” he said.

Lee who is also Senadin assemblyman said this in his address at the closing ceremony of “Karnival Kemanusiaan dan Kemerdekaan” at SMK Merbau today.

“Education has become a must for parents today. Educators also have extensive knowledge, and the curriculum is streamlined not just to enable people to read, but also to create human capital that contributes to the country’s development,” said Lee.

He also reminded the students to appreciate the activities and programmes organised by the school and to appreciate the independence they get to enjoy this present day.

“Your presence in this hall today shows your pride and love for our country,” he added.

SMK Merbau principal Chong Lee Ngo, and the school’s Parents Teachers Association chairman Dr Maurice Steve Utap were also present at the event.