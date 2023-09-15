Penampang development plans practical, visionary – Ewon

PENAMPANG (Sept 15): The Penampang Development Plan for 2024-2035, being prepared by the Institute for Development Studies (IDS) has a framework which is practical and visionary that can be implemented.

Federal Entrepreneurial and Cooperative Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the plan was put together based on the aspirations of the constituents, who are supported by various government agencies in the district.

“I want the plan to fulfil the vision for Penampang, and at the same time, it is practical to be implemented.

“My responsibility as the elected representative of the people, is to have the plan to be the document that has the input of all development programmes.

“And efforts will be made to ensure the needed allocations are ready to crystalise the plan,” he said.

The plan also covers local authority, entrepreneurial development and education development among others.

Various issues and challenges have also being identified to ease any decision making in the future, he said.

The Penampang MP said as the people’s representative, it is incumbent upon him to provide an effective leadership so that the aspirations of the constituents can be fulfilled through the development plan.

“The Prime Minister has agreed to visit Penampang on Nov 18 to officiate the National Hawkers’ and Small Traders’ Day.

“This is when we will also launch the development plan for Penampang,” he said.

“I will also ask for an allocation from our Prime Minister for the implementation of small development projects for next year.

“As for large scale projects, they will have to go through the District Development Action Committee for the process,” he added.

Ewon made the remarks during a special briefing on the Penampang Development Plan 2024-2035 at Wisma IDS.

Also present was IDS Chief Executive Officer Professor Datuk Dr Ramzah Dambul.

Ewon who is also Kadamaian assemblyman, said that similar measures would be taken for Kadamaian under the Kadamaian Development Plan 2020-2035.

“For Kadamaian, I will invite Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister.

“And I will request for allocation for Kadamaian to implement identified projects there,” he said.

Ewon had utilised his MP funds to pay for the research and preparatory works of the Penampang Development Plan.

He had also used his assemblyman’s fund to pay for the research and preparatory works of the Kadamaian Development Plan, which has gone underway by various government agencies.