PH Sabah denies Musa will lead coalition

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 15): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah has denied a news report linking it to former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

In a media statement on Friday, PH Sabah referred to a news report that went viral on social media titled “Musa Aman will lead Sabah PH?” saying that the report has caused confusion among the people.

“PH Sabah is very surprised by the news report which has gone viral on social media and caused confusion and worry among the people.

“We unanimously deny this matter, and it was never discussed or decided in any PH Sabah meeting,” said the statement.

According to the statement, PH Sabah remains of the opinion that any important decision relating to the mandate and confidence of the people should be considered, scrutinized and refined unanimously at its leadership level.

The statement further said that PH Sabah will be holding meetings in the near future to discuss this matter, including the direction of PH Sabah in lieu of the upcoming state elections.

The statement was issued jointly by Sabah PH leaders, namely Sabah PH chairwoman Datuk Christina Liew, United Progressive Kinabalu Association (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick, Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Sangkar Rasam, Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon and Amanah Sabah chairman Lahirul Latigu.

In the report by a news portal, it was alleged that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is exploring the possibility of roping Musa to lead the PH Sabah coalition.

The news report further alleged that according to sources, the Prime Minister believes that Musa, who is still an Umno member, could use his experience to strengthen Pakatan Harapan to face the upcoming state election.

It was further stated in the report that certain quarters in PH Sabah are not keen on Musa.

The source, who declined to be named, also referred to Musa’s purported attempt to become the Sabah governor in 2022 which hit a brick wall.

Musa, who led the Sabah state government from 2003 to 2018, had been charged with 51 counts of corruption and money laundering in 2018 and 2019.

The prosecution first withdrew five of the charges in October 2019 while the remaining 46 charges were withdrawn in June 2020, leading him to be granted a full acquittal.