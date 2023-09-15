Police reject application for ‘Save Malaysia’ rally tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) rejected an application to hold a rally this Saturday due to the organisers leaving out certain details in their submission.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said among the details that were not included were the location and names of the rally organisers.

“We cannot accept the notice because the information provided is incomplete, so the police cannot accept it.

“Previously, it was said that the rally would be held near a shopping centre in the capital, but the latest intelligence received by the police is that it would be held at one of the mosques in Kampung Baru,” he said in a press conference held at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters here last night.

“That’s not helping us because there is no clear decision from the organisers. This will make it difficult for many parties including road users,” he said, adding that public order was always the main priority for the police.

“The police do not want to overreact and we will make the necessary preparations. I believe they are experienced individuals in organising these kinds of rallies, and understand the legal implications,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that the police had received six reports regarding the organisation of the rally. — Bernama