Pujut rep praises SLDN collaboration between Sarawak Skills, automotive companies

MIRI (Sept 15): Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii praised Sarawak Skills for taking a step forward by collaborating with automotive industry players in implementing the National Dual Training System (SLDN).

“I salute Sarawak Skills’ efforts in collaborating with automotive companies, especially those in Miri for the SLDN programmes.

“The Sarawak government is committed to ensuring that all technology fields in the state continue to be improved. This includes the automotive field,” he said.

Yii disclosed this in his address at SLDN for Automotive Programme Networking Session between Sarawak Skills and the automotive industry players yesterday. His text speech was read by Councillor Vincent Huang who represented him at the function.

“There are many advantages through this cooperation. First, this programme is free for anyone who wants to participate. Furthermore, SLDN provides allowances to the participants.

“This advantage is not only obtained by the participants, companies involved will also benefit through the incentives provided by SLDN. This effort will open job opportunities especially for local talents,” said Yii.

Yii said today’s competitive job market requires employees who are equipped with various skills.

“Through training under this SLDN programme, the industry will obtain skilled workers, while SLDN participants will be recognised under the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) from the Skills Development Department (JPK).

“With the certificate, it is certain that your customers will have more trust in the services provided because they are recognised by JPK (Department of Skills Development),” he said.

Yii hoped that the programme will continue to be organised to provide more employment opportunities; and he also hoped that in the future, more automotive companies will collaborate with institutions such as Sarawak Skills in other SLDN programmes.

Executive director of Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions and chairman of the Federation of Malaysian Skills Development Centres (FMSDC) Hallman Sabri earlier said SLDN represents a progressive training methodology rooted in industry-driven collaboration between companies and esteemed training institutions.

“This innovative approach allocates between 70 to 80 per cent of training time to practical industry exposure, complemented by 20 to 30 per cent dedicated to theoretical education within the training centre.

“It’s worth noting that SLDN not only equips our trainees with the crucial SKM (Malaysia Skills Certificate) certification, but also extends government incentives to participating companies. What’s more, this programme is completely free, courtesy of government support,” he said.

SLDN programmes aim to create awareness within industries on the need for skills training to facilitate career growth of the local workforce; and to provide those with secondary education or lower to be recognised for their competencies based on JPK standards.

The programme also sets to strengthen collaboration and partnership between institutions and industry players in developing talent and expertise among local Sarawakians.