Refuting cops, organisers of tomorrow’s rally say no notice given to cancel event so far

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15): The organisers behind a rally planned by pro-Malay and Islamist groups for tomorrow called “Save Malaysia” have today denied the holding of the event.

Despite the police saying earlier that their application was rejected, the organisers insisted that no notice had been delivered by the police.

“We have heard the rumours, but we haven’t been handed anything yet.

“So, if rallies before this were allowed to proceed safely, then our rally which has been labelled and branded as peaceful, should also be carried out,” said the organisers of the rally during a press conference that was also live-streamed.

In a separate statement, the secretariat also condemned the arrest of activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin yesterday, saying that it was a clear attempt to intimidate and silence dissent.

“We held a meeting with all affiliated bodies, including non-governmental organisations, non-governmental individuals, and political parties, to discuss the direction of the Save Malaysia Movement and the demands to the government,” it said.

The three demands that the movement has decided on to the government for the rally are the re-indictment of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the freeing of the attorney general and Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission from executive power, and a law that is fair to all citizens.

The secretariat, led by the Islamist coalition Ummah and its allied student group Gabungan Mahasiswa Islam Se-Malaysia (Gamis), also included pro-Malay group Perkasa. It has now been joined by Perikatan Nasional (PN) political parties — PAS, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Gerakan — and also Parti Pejuang Tanahair.

Yesterday, the police arrested PN activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, over TikTok videos in which he allegedly accused the prime minister of selling out the country’s sovereignty.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said in a report earlier today that the application for the event was rejected for leaving out details such as the location and names of the rally organisers.

Earlier this week, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid also said the provision in Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 requires the application for a permit to be made at least five days before the date it is held.

The rally is planned for 2pm tomorrow in Kampung Baru in the capital. — Malay Mail